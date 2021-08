EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Justin Elpers officially announced on Tuesday that he is running for the District Two seat on the Vanderburgh County Commission.

The Republican has represented the City Council’s Fifth Ward since he was elected in 2015. Elpers says he wants to help improve Vanderburgh County for all of its residents.

The Vanderburgh County Commission District Two seat is currently held by Jeff Hatfield who says he will not seek re-election.