EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Local gun shop Uncle Rudy’s made an announcement on social media regarding the future of their shop on Tuesday.

The announcement states that hard times have led them to a harder situation. Uncle Rudy’s will be closing their doors gracefully at the end of 2022. According to the post, Uncle Rudy’s has looked at all options to keep going but a few factors caused them to make this decision.

“This has been an extraordinarily difficult past few years. COVID, Supply issues, economic indicators… costs just keep rising and we can’t make the math work. We had hoped we would get a flood of new memberships when we announced our new membership programs, but that didn’t save us either.

As many of you know, we started this business to serve the public and provide a place to enjoy a safe shooting experience. Unfortunately, sales never got to where we needed them to be in order to be fully sustainable. The short of it is that I have put as much personal funds as I can into this business and unfortunately it is time to cut my losses.” – John Rudolph, Uncle Rudy’s owner.

Rudolph continues, saying that the store will shorten its hours until the official shutting-of-doors on December 31 to:

Wednesday to Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Rudolph says he knows there are many unanswered questions currently and has tried to do his best to answer the most common questions here. He says customers can always reach out to the store by emailing store@unclerudys.com or calling the store during office hours.

The post ends with Rudolph thanking everyone for their support saying,

“It’s been a pleasure serving all of you. We look forward to the new gun ranges moving into the Evansville market. My father always said, “John, you can lead, follow, or get out of the way”. We’ve been an industry leader in this town since we opened our doors with firearms instruction. Following, unfortunately isn’t economically feasible, so we are going to gracefully get out of the way and make room for the next industry leaders to make their mark here in the Evansville shooting sports community.”