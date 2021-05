NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Endangered Child Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 12-year-old Nashville girl has been cancelled.

According to the TBI, Jaycee Gilliland was located safe Tuesday morning in Franklin, Kentucky.

Jaycee Gilliland (Family-Provided Photos)

Additional details regarding her disappearance are forthcoming and have not yet been provided. Family members told WKRN that Gilliland was last seen Sunday night around 11 p.m.