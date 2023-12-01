OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A popular holiday attraction is back in Owensboro. Energy on Ice is ready for the community to come out and ice skate.

The ice rink is located behind the Owensboro Convention Center and will be open every weekend through December 30, except Christmas Eve.

Staff says you can skate for just $5 per person, and that includes skate rental.

They say the rink will be open on Fridays, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., and will open an hour earlier on Saturdays .

On Sundays, the rink will be open from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

5-year-old Miles Hamilton says this is his second time skating with his sisters, Quinn and Kate.

“At night time, it will like — it will get colder and make more ice,” says Miles of his first time ice skating outdoors.

“I think it’s gonna be beautiful to see, like, the night while you’re skating,” says Kate Hamilton.

Hot chocolate and snacks are also available for purchase.