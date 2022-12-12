OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Two things most people like are free things and Christmas! Panther Creek Park has thrown both of those together for one night.

The public is invited to enjoy Christmas at Panther Creek Park on behalf of Owensboro Health, for FREE! This event will take place on December 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Come enjoy a drive-thru holiday light extravaganza with more than 700,000 lights.

Bring your family and friends to experience the magical Christmas lights and make memories all without leaving the car! If you miss the show, don’t worry, the light show will be open every night until January 2, for only $5 per car.