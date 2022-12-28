EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police is investigating a theft after an owner of a gas station reports 1,000 gallons of fuel stolen.
EPD says they responded to the Marathon along the 1300 block of Interstate Drive Tuesday.
The owner told officers a pump was broken into around 11:30pm Monday and 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was taken from the pump.
The estimated value of the gas stolen is $4,000.
The owner told EPD he plans on watching the surveillance video of the incident.
If you have any information please call Evansville Police.