EPD: Shooting leads to three people taken to the hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell Eyewitness News three people have been taken to the hospital following a shots fired call.

Police say when officers arrived to the 800 block of Kirkwood Drive, they found three victims who had been shot.

They say at least two of the victims are in critical condition, but the extent of their injuries is not known.

The shooter fled before officers got to the scene, and they believe only one person was involved, EPD tells us.

They have identified someone who may be connected to the shootings, but have not released their identity.

This is a developing story, we will update as soon as we learn more information.