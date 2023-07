HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a free coffee with a cop event today, July 18 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Mission Grounds.

Officers invite community members to stop by for some coffee and conversation about goings on in the community. Mission Grounds is located at 5011 Washington Avenue, inside the Washington Square Mall.