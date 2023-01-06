EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect connected to recent gym facility thefts.

According to the authorities, the connected thefts have been at workout facilities in the Evansville/Vanderburgh area with January 5 being the most recent one in Evansville. The victim had put his personal property inside a locker in the men’s locker room and reported several items out of his wallet including his ID as stolen.

Officials say Marlon Winstead was detained later that same day at a gym in Warrick County by law enforcement. Employees at the gym recognized Winstead and called 911 as he had been previously barred from that gym.

EPD says Winstead was detained and transported to EPD Headquarters where officers recovered the victim’s ID and gift card. Winstead reportedly admitted to stealing the victim’s ID and gift card in Evansville and admitted to another theft that took place on January 4 at a different gym.

Reports say the theft on January 4 took place in the 5300 block of Crystal Lake Drive while the victim was working out. Officers say surveillance video showed Winstead stealing the victim’s backpack.

Authorities say Winstead likely has other charges pending against him, but he was charged with Felony Theft and Criminal Trespass for the thefts on January 4 and 5 and is being held at the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

EPD put out a message to the public urging anyone who may have been a recent victim of theft from a local workout facility or gym to contact local law enforcement to report the incident.