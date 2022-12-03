EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men were arrested at the University of Evansville’s baseball field building on Friday afternoon on charges of trespassing and drug possession.

Police officials say they were called to the building by, Bob Dale, a UE maintenance worker who said there was a lock not belonging to the University on the door and suspected someone had been living in the two-story building.

Dale told officers they were clearing out the building so they could sell it to interested buyers.

According to the affidavit, officers observed the outside of the building noticing some furniture stacked by an open window as if someone used them to climb in the window, before entering the building and announcing their presence. Reports say Ryan Klauss, 39, and Kyle Lannert, 34, came downstairs with their hands up and were handcuffed.

Authorities say the men had been staying in the building on the second floor for about a week. On top of a television, police say they found a glass smoking device along with a brown bagged substance and a small plastic bag with a white substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.

Officers say when questioning the two men, they found out Klauss and Lannert were romantic partners who were kicked out of their home. Police say Klauss had a medical boot on his foot which was found to have methamphetamine inside.

Police officials say Klauss and Lannert denied the drugs and paraphernalia were theirs but when talking to Jason Cullum, Director of UE Public Safety Office, they found otherwise.

Cullum told police he had been inside of the building on Wednesday and the drugs and paraphernalia had not been present then. When officers tested the substances found, it was confirmed to be methamphetamine.

Klauss and Lannert were arrested and transported to Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Ryan Klauss:

Controlled Substance – Possess Methamphetamine

Criminal Trespass

Controlled Substance – Possess Paraphernalia

Kyle Lannert: