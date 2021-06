EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are trying to track down people they say are involved in a hit and run investigation.

EPD detectives are trying to identify the people seen in surveillance photographs taken at the east side Walmart on May 31. Police say that someone reported property damage to their vehicle on that day.

No one was reported injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7942.