HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department needs help trying to identify a suspected scammer.

The scam, as EPD details in a Facebook post, works like this: The scammer calls local residents and pretends to be a law enforcement official. The scammer will tell the victim that there is a warrant out for them and that they owe money that would release the warrant. Sometimes the scammer tells the victim they owe money, and if they do not pay it, they will issue a warrant.

EPD also posted photos of the suspected scammer, which you can see below.

Evansville Police Department says if you know who the man in the picture is or if you have any information, call the EPD Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7994.