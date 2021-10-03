EPD: Car hits and kills pedestrian on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Evansville just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say a 48-year-old man was hit by a car trying to walk across Lloyd Expressway at Cross Pointe Blvd.

The driver of the car tested negative for drugs and alcohol at the hospital. The victim died at the scene.

Detectives say the driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting the man, but could not avoid the crash.

The coroner and accident reconstructionist were called to the scene. No charges have been filed at this time and no one has been arrested.

The coroner will release the victim’s name at a later time.