HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Evansville police said they are investigating a possible kidnapping that happened early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on South Cullen Avenue for a suicidal subject, but police said it was a false call.

Police said they later learned that a child was enticed out of the house by a non-custodial parent in a “disturbing manner.”

Police said the child was then taken to Ft. Campbell military base without the consent of the custodial parent.

