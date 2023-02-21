EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is providing the community with an opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of community policing. The EPD Citizen’s Academy is a free 12-week program that will include presentations from the following:

S.W.A.T. Team

Horse Patrol

VIPER Unit

Sex Crimes Unit

Narcotics Unit

Bomb Squad

Domestic Violence Unit

Crime Scene Unit

CPO and Homeless Outreach

The program will also include K-9 demonstrations, Dispatch and Jail tours, optional Ride-Alongs with Motor Patrol, and other topics.

The Citizen’s Academy is open to anyone 15 years or older interested in learning about the Evansville Police Department. The program will be held at the C.K. Newsome Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday nights beginning February 21 through May 16. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information you can contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-4948 or email tmoore3@evansvillepolice.com.