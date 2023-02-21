EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is providing the community with an opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of community policing. The EPD Citizen’s Academy is a free 12-week program that will include presentations from the following:
- S.W.A.T. Team
- Horse Patrol
- VIPER Unit
- Sex Crimes Unit
- Narcotics Unit
- Bomb Squad
- Domestic Violence Unit
- Crime Scene Unit
- CPO and Homeless Outreach
The program will also include K-9 demonstrations, Dispatch and Jail tours, optional Ride-Alongs with Motor Patrol, and other topics.
The Citizen’s Academy is open to anyone 15 years or older interested in learning about the Evansville Police Department. The program will be held at the C.K. Newsome Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday nights beginning February 21 through May 16. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information you can contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-4948 or email tmoore3@evansvillepolice.com.