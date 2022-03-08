EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested two people on Monday after dispatchers received a 911 call that said “help me.”

Dispatchers were able to trace the call back to an apartment near West Franklin and Main where police say the woman who made the call was hallucinating and was never in any danger.

However, when officers arrived at the home they found Ryan Jordan, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Spencer County. Police also found Christopher Myers, who police say had drugs and tried to run from officers.

No one else was arrested, but police were at the apartment for several hours.