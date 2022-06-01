EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say an Evansville woman was arrested for arson after she allegedly set her boyfriend’s clothes on fire.

According to the affidavit, officers were sent to the 2500 block of Sunset Blvd. and talked to Matthew Hull and Niki Rhodes.

Inside the slightly smoky apartment, Hull said he had been outside with his dog and didn’t see anything. He also said that as he was coming back inside. Rhode’s boyfriend, Brandon Whitledge was leaving and had told him that Rhodes was angry and setting his own clothes on fire.

Police say Rhodes at first claimed to not have set anything on fire. When burnt clothes were shown to her from the trashcan, she changed her story.

According to a police report, she said that she accidentally set her clothes on fire with a lighter as she was getting them out of the closet. However, the lighter was tested and would not ignite.

According to officers, she was then arrested and made statements of how she was angry at her boyfriend and regretted setting his clothes on fire.

Rhodes was charged with one count of arson in the 4th degree.