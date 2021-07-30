EPD: Father “playing with a gun” shoots daughter in nearby room

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night.

Evansville Police Sgt. Jeff Kingery said the girl was sleeping while her father was “playing with a gun” in a nearby room. The gun discharged striking the girl in the knee.

EPD said the girl was being treated for her injuries which are considered non life-threatening.

Police said the father may face charges in this incident, but detectives are still investigating.

