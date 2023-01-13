EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department announced it had arrested an Evansville man for drug dealing charges on January 12.

Officials say officers found out Michael Hagedorn,52, was dealing large quantities of narcotics after multiple anonymous tips from a tip-line and from undercover EPD detectives. According to the authorities, Hagedorn was being watched by detectives at Safe Haven LLC, Hagedorn’s business in the 1200 block of North Second Ave, when he left the residence in a white BMW.

Reports say Hagedorn was observed making numerous traffic infractions before he was pulled over. According to officers, Hagedorn initially refused to comply with officers but eventually did comply and got out of the car. A K9 officer responded to the scene and found in plain view from outside the car, methamphetamine on the driver’s seat.

Detective Patterson, the K9 officer, found a glass pipe, a handgun, and 15.1 grams of methamphetamine inside the car. Hagedorn was taken into custody and interviewed by detectives. Through the interviews, Hagedorn claimed to be the owner of Now Counseling LLC and said he sold subjects narcotics while they were attending counseling services at the facility.

Jordan Milby is the current owner and CEO of Now Counseling LLC and says while Hagedorn had started the company with him as co-owners, Hagedorn was bought out of the business a year ago when he relapsed and was sent to rehab. Additionally, Milby added that Hagedorn had not had any affiliation, involvement or contact with the company and its clients since he was bought out. Safe Haven LLC he says, is Hagedorn’s own business but is just a rental house and the people there were not clients.

“It’s been a transition, but we would like to utilize the time to focus on what’s important, making sure people have access to the care they need,” says Milby.

Police say they acquired search warrants for both Safe Haven LLC and Hagedorn’s personal residence in the 7000 block of Newburgh Road. They found the following:

Safe Haven LLC:

$3,497 USD

173.5 grams of methamphetamine

21.8 grams of cocaine

24 grams of fentanyl/heroin

6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

75 Schedule II narcotic pills

digital scale

handgun

Hagedorn’s Residence:

9 firearms

body armor

28.3 grams of marijuana

three digital scales

handwritten ledgers

documents for Safe Haven and Now Counseling

an empty safe and ammunition can

Hagedorn was arrested for the charge of Dealing Methamphetamine and was given a $20,000 bond. He was released on Friday.