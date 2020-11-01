EPD: Four people injured in shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Sunday morning.

Officers were called to East Illinois Street at the Sidetrack Tavern just after 1 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

According to the Evansville Police Department, two people got into an argument outside of the bar and began shooting at each other. Two bystanders were struck by gunfire.

An EPD sergeant says two additional witnesses were injured during the shooting. Bullets reportedly hit the outside of the Sidetrack Tavern building during the incident.

Officers say only minor injuries were reported. Officers told our crew on scene that one person had been detained, but no one has been arrested yet.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more updates are they become available.

(This story was originally published on November 1, 2020)