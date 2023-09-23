HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman faces neglect charges after deputies said she was pointing a gun at her son while intoxicated.

Raquel Keeney, 44, was booked into jail early Saturday morning.

Deputies said Keeney and her son got into an argument.

According to a police report, the son said Keeney was waving a gun around and pointing it at him.

Officers said they found a gun and a loaded magazine.

Deputies said they also found marijuana throughout the home.

Authorities said three juveniles were in the home at the time and DCS was called.

Keeney faces several charges including neglect of a dependent and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.