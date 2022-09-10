EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department say there was an attempted kidnapping on Thursday at 8:51 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. Louisiana.

The caller was stopped by a woman who said a heavyset, white, bald man tried to kidnap her. According to the caller the man was wearing glasses, a grey shirt and jeans and followed her through the alley behind the Dollar General on Fulton.

EPD says the incident is being investigated. Reports say the man has a red Dodge Dart car. According to a post by Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, the man likely has ties to Dubois County despite living in Evansville.

The sheriff’s office advises all people to exercise caution especially when out alone and asks that all suspicious activity is reported.