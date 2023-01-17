EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities say a child was hit by a car on Tuesday night on Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue.

Officials say the child was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay. A witness at the scene says a little girl asked for help chasing down a dog when it ran into the street, and the girl followed the dog and was hit.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say the intersection is closed while they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.