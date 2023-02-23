EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating after a burglary at Bally’s. Officers were dispatched to the casino around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to a police report, two people made their way into an employees only area of the casino through a kitchen. The suspects began dancing in front of a security camera, then began stealing several hundred dollars worth of alcohol.

Police say the suspects were located a short time later, and they had been drinking some of the stolen alcohol. According to police, both suspects admitted to the theft.