EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police responded to a call reporting a hold up in progress at the Mr. Liquor store on Pollack Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

The clerk told police a man entered the store, pointed a gun and demanded money from the register. A police reporter says several bottles of alcohol and the clerks coin purse were also stolen, all valued at just under $300.

the Evansville Police Department asks anyone with information on the robbery to give them a call.