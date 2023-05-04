HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating after a pair of shooting incidents involving vehicles.

The most recent incident occurred early Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to North Fulton Avenue, after a driver says someone shot at their vehicle while they were inside of it. No one was injured in the incident.

A similar incident was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. The victim says he was driving behind a car at the intersection of Vann and Covert. At one point, the victim states the suspect’s vehicle was going very slowly, so he tried to pass. That is when the suspect allegedly began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, reportedly hitting it twice. There were no reported injuries.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody for either investigation.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as new information becomes available.