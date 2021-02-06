Police: Juvenile shot in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police said a shooting investigation is underway on the city’s near North Side Saturday night.

Evansville Police Sgt. David Brown said that officers were called to the 2200 block of North 7th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers said when they got to the scene they found several shell casings and a single bullet, but no victim.

Just before 8 p.m., detectives were called to Deaconess Midtown Hospital after a juvenile female showed up with a gunshot wound. EPD said they determined the victim was connected to the shooting on North 7th Avenue.

Authorities said she has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on February 6, 2021)