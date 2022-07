EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after police said he groped a juvenile.

Officers were sent to a home on Washington Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to a police report, the victim told officers that Carlos Mendoza, 26, grabbed her in inappropriate places on her body more than once.

Police said a witness also told them that they saw Mendoza grope the girl.

Police said that Mendoza told them he never touched the girl.