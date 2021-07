EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police said an Evansville man was arrested after he had sex with a child over the course of three years.

Christopher McGee, 44, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Thursday. Police said McGee started having sex with a 12-year-old about three years ago and it continued until last month.

Police said McGee admitted to having sex with the victim. His bond was set at $30,000 cash.