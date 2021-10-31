EPD: Man arrested after hit-and-run seriously injures person

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrest a man accused of seriously injuring a person in a hit-and-run accident.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of Ohio Street early Saturday morning.

Police say they found a man unconscious with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

A witness gave police a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say they found the suspect at his home and towed his vehicle.

Zachariah Johnson, 34, was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He has been released.