EPD: Man arrested after robbing man for $20

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said they arrested a man after he robbed someone mowing his neighbor’s lawn for $20.

Police were called to the area of Uhlhorn Street and Seventh Avenue Saturday.

Officers said they found a victim on the ground complaining of hip pain.

According to a police report, the victim told police he just finished mowing a yard and was paid $20. That’s when Jacob Angermeier, 40, came outside and yelled at the victim, asking when he was going to mow his yard.

Police said the victim told Angermeier he wasn’t going to mow his lawn until he calmed down.

The victim told police that Angermeier then tackled him and stole his money.

Angermeier was arrested and charged with robbery.