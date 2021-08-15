EPD: Man arrested after shooting at teenagers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police said he shot at a group of teenagers Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Ravenswood Drive around 11:30.

Police said Christopher Outlaw, 46, told them he fired a gun at a group of juveniles because he was tired of them trespassing.

Police said he told investigators he did not know if the kids were armed.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Outlaw is now being charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He was released from jail on a $750 bond.