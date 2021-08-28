EPD: Man arrested after standoff at apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police say a brief standoff at a Southeast Side apartment complex has ended peacefully. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Covert Avenue around 7 a.m. for a welfare check.

Police say a resident told them that they smelled something odd and were worried there was someone deceased upstairs. The resident said they had maggots coming through the ceiling. According to EPD, officers did not smell what the resident was describing – so they went to check an upstairs apartment.

Police said the upstairs resident was not police friendly and threatened to kill officers. He came out with a gun and officers called in the Bearcat and SWAT team. The man’s family then showed up and he surrendered peacefully in about half an hour around 7:40 a.m.

EPD said the man was arrested on an intimidation charge. Officers were still at the scene as of 11:20 a.m., waiting on a judge to sign a search warrant so they can see if the man has any weapons in the apartment. Police also said the man was very paranoid and the family told officers it was not his normal behavior. It’s unclear if he needs medical help.