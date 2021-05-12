EPD: man arrested after stealing bong from gas station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is facing multiple charges, including robbery, battery and criminal mischief after officers say he robbed an Evansville gas station multiple times and stole cash, a bong and other items.

Officers responded to the Marathon on East Louisiana Street May 4. They were told a man, later identified as Dejhaun Jones, punched the clerk in the face several times and demanded money from the register. He was given between $5-10.

On May 6, officers say Jones returned with a gun and stole several items, including a bong and lighter.

Jones returned to the store on May 12 and was recognized by an employee who called 911. That employee was injured while he locked the door and tried to keep Jones inside the store.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)