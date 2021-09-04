EPD: Man arrested after trying to throw person off balcony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police said he tried to throw someone off of a balcony and gouge his eyes out.

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Blueberry Court Friday.

Police said they found the victim with his shirt almost torn off, bleeding from his head, eyes, arm and leg.

The victim told police Justin Head, 38, tried to throw him off a balcony and wouldn’t let him leave the apartment.

The victim said he eventually escaped and yelled for help.

Police said Head caught the victim and tried to gouge his eyes out.

Authorities said Head admitted to everything and said when he is released from jail he will go back and kill the victim.

His bond was set at $50,000.