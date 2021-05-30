EPD: Man hospitalized after stabbing at North Side apartment complex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a North Side apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.

EPD said officers were called to Fulton Square Apartments in the 1300 block of Dresden Street around 1:30 p.m.

Officers said the victim was taken to hospital, but could not provide details on their condition.

According to EPD, the victim would not tell them much information including who stabbed him. No one has been charged or arrested at this time.

(This story was originally published on May 30, 2020)