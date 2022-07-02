EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was arrested for child molesting after a child told authorities he was assaulted during a game of truth or dare.

Police said Gage Reisinger, 27, was arrested Friday.

According to a police report, a 6-year-old child told investigators that he was alone with Reisinger for about an hour and they were playing a game of truth or dare. The child said that’s when Reisinger sexually abused him.

Police said they found Reisinger sitting in his truck in the 2700 block of E Walnut Street with no pants or underwear on.

He was taken to EPD headquarters to be interviewed.

Police said Reisinger denied all allegations and said the child was the one trying to get him to have sex. Reisinger also told police he was an active meth user.

According to court documents, his bond was set at $10,000 cash. He was ordered to not have contact with the victim or the victim’s mother.

His next court hearing is set for July 7.