EPD: Man shot in the foot on city’s South Side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police confirm one man has been shot on city’s South Side in the area of Sunburst Blvd. and Lodge Ave. Police said an exact location of the shooting is unknown.

Evansville Police Sgt. Taylor said the victim is being uncooperative and he says he doesn’t know who shot him. The victim told police he was jumped by two men before being shot in the foot.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)