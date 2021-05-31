EPD: Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville police are investigating an accident involving a motorcycle on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Diamond Avenue and Fares Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Officers said they had to close down a section of Diamond Avenue between Kentucky and Fares for at least an hour as authorities investigated the crash scene.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. EPD said the condition of the motorcyclist is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2021)