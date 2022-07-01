EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the holiday gets closer, the Evansville Police Department (EPD) wants to remind the public about the city of Evansville’s Independence Day Celebration in the downtown area of Dress Plaza.

They suggest some tips to make sure everyone has a safe and fun Fourth of July.

Children under the age of 18 should be supervised by a parent.

o EPD says, “due to the large number of expected visitors, we ask parents of young children to take a picture of their child with their phone before arriving at the event in case that child gets lost or fails to return home. The recent picture can be forwarded to police for identification purposes.”

Skateboards, bicycles, or scooters are not allowed.

Drones or RC Aircraft are not permitted.

See Something, Say Something! Call 911 to report suspicious items or activity.

At the end of the fireworks show, residents should expect traffic delays when leaving the downtown area.

EPD will have officers showing cars the proper exit routes in order to move traffic away from the downtown area in order to prevent gridlock. The downtown intersections will be reopened after most of the vehicle traffic has left the area.

