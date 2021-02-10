EPD officer facing domestic violence charges out on bond

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police officer charged with beating a six-year-old appeared in court in Vanderburgh County Tuesday.

Jamarius Dontae Ward is facing two felony charges including domestic violence.

Evansville Police tell Eyewitness News the child has severe injuries after being beaten by ward with a blunt object.

Ward entered a not guilty plea Tuesday and posted bond.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Ward’s next court appearance is the morning of March 23.

EPD has suspended Ward indefinitely with no pay.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)