EPD: One dead after car crashes into East Side home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police said the coroner was called after a vehicle crashed into an Evansville home on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Pollack Avenue just before 9 a.m.

Authorities believed the person in the vehicle suffered a medical incident before the crash.

Investigators said the crash did not seem suspicious and it does not appear to be drug-related.

We’re told the home suffered some structural damage, but no one was displaced. The coroner said no autopsy will be completed because the individual died from a medical reason before crashing into the home.