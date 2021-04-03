EPD: One dead in Saturday morning shooting near downtown

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police said one person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning near the city’s downtown.

Police say a 911 caller stated that he was in the area of South Bedford Avenue and heard three shots fired. When asked follow up questions, the caller was uncooperative and unwilling to meet with officers.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Nick Winsett said officers found a deceased subject inside of a residence in the 500 block of S. Bedford Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said it appears the subject was possibly killed sometime overnight.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner was called to the scene. No identity of the victim has been released at this time.

Officers say no suspects are in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on April 3, 2021)