EPD: One person hospitalized after shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police said one person has been hospitalized after a shooting in the city on Sunday night.

Sgt. Dexter Wolf said officers have found no scene or suspects at this time. He said one male victim is expected to survive his injuries after he showed up to Ascension St. Vincent after getting shot. The man was conscious and alert.

Police said they are sill questioning the victim about the incident. EPD said here is no threat to public safety. Detectives are currently investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on April 11, 2021)