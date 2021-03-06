EPD: One hospitalized after wreck involving motorcycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on the city’s South Side just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of East Riverside and South Alvord Blvd on reports of an accident with injury.

EPD said both drivers involved aare believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and detectives are still investigating.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)