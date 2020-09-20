EPD: One injured in motorcycle wreck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police were on the scene after a person riding a motorcycle was hit by a van Saturday night.

Officers were called to the accident on Mary Street and Virginia – right by Deaconess Midtown Hospital – around 6 p.m. Saturday.

The person that was hit had to be taken to a hospital for their injuries.

Police said they are not sure about possible charges at this time.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)