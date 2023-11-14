HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department is receiving more life saving A.E.D. devices through a partnership with the volunteer organization, Heartbeats for Heroes.

The organization raised more than thirty-thousand dollars to purchase the automated external defibrillators for the department, and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutors Office also contributed ten-thousand dollars towards the devices.

A press conference will be held at the Evansville Civic Center at 10:00 a.m. to celebrate the new A.E.D. purchases.