HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department is reminding pet owners to take extra care during the summer months.

Police officials say that neglect of a pet doesn’t end at leaving them in a car with the window cracked under state law; it also extends to not providing them with food or drink and leaving them outside without proper shade.

State Law also says that it’s illegal to leave an animal inside a hot car or a vehicle in a way that can be considered harmful to its health.