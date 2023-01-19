EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local former drug counselor was arrested again on Thursday after the court revoked his bail and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Michael Hagedorn, 52, of Evansville, was arrested on January 12 for allegedly dealing methamphetamine and released on a $20,000 cash bond on January 13.

Reports say Hagedorn violated the terms of his release and was booked back in Vanderburgh County Jail on January 18 around noon.

Officials say he will stay in jail until his court hearing on February 16 at 9 a.m. Additionally, a change in judges has been made, Judge Robert Krieg, was appointed to Hagedorn’s case as the original judge recused themselves from the case for unknown reasons.