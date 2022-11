EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department say they need assistance looking for a child.

11-year-old Summer Bailey was last seen Tuesday evening taking the trash out wearing a red polo, khaki pants, black boots and purple framed glasses in the area of Covert Ave and Eastwood. She may be wearing a black Columbia-style jacket.

Police ask that anyone with information on Summer and her location to please call 9-1-1 immediately.

